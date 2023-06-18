NewsVideos
Wrestlers Protest: The war of words between Sakshi Malik and Babita Phogat, who is true, who is false

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Wrestlers Protest: The war of words continues between Sakshi Malik and Babita Phogat, after Sakshi Malik released the video, Babita Phogat clarified the matter. He said that my signature was not there in the paper. Surrounding Sakshi, Babita asked her to tell the true purpose of the entire controversy. After which Sakshi said that I am definitely in trouble, but I am not weak.

