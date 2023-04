videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers' strike continues at Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the alleged sexual misconduct case against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Hundreds of sages of Ayodhya said that this is a conspiracy of the opposition. If the wrestlers continue to protest, then we will protest in support of the wrestling association president.