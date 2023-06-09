NewsVideos
WTC final 2023: What was the condition of India in the Test match of Ind vs Aus, how Top Order proved to be a 'flop'

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
The WTC 2023 Final match is being played between India and Australia. India's top order proved to be a 'flop' on the second day of WTC Final 2023. Star batsmen like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also failed to save their wickets in this match.

