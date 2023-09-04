trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657677
Xi Jinping to not attend G20 Summit in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
G-20 Summit New Delhi News: China has officially made it clear that Prime Minister Li Qiang, not President Xi Jinping, will participate in the G-20 New Delhi summit. At the invitation of the Government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10.
