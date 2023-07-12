trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634362
Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, breaks 2010's record

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Yamuna Water Level Today: Monsoon 2023 has turned out to be a disaster this year. Due to incessant rains in Delhi for the past several days, the water level of the Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark and has broken the record of 2010.
