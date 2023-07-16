trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636104
Yamuna River's water level still beyond danger mark, waterlogging in several areas

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Delhi witnessed heavy rains due to Monsoon. Meanwhile, Hathini Kund Dam was opened due to which the water level of Yamuna crossed the danger mark and flood-like situation arose in many nearby areas.
