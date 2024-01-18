trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711022
Yemen's Houthi rebels attack a US-owned ship

Sonam|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Marshall Islands Ship Attacked By Drone: Marshall Island-flagged ship, MV Genco Picardy, was attacked by a drone on the night of January 17, 2024, while sailing in the Gulf of Aden. Amid Iran attack on Pakistan, another drone attack has been witnessed on American ship in the Gulf of Aden.

