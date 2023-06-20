NewsVideos
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a public meeting in Gorakhpur on June 20 where he urged the people to perform yoga.

