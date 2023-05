videoDetails

Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj after 18 days of Atiq Ashraf murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj 18 days after the Atiq-Ashraf murder. This will be CM Yogi's first visit to Prayagraj after Atiq Ahmed's murder.