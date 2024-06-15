videoDetails

CM Yogi will meet Mohan Bhagwat today

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

CM Yogi and Mohan Bhagwat Meeting: Big news is coming from UP. After the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat will meet today. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and CM Yogi Adityanath are also in Gorakhpur. This meeting can happen around 6 pm today. It is believed that during the meeting, the defeat in Uttar Pradesh will be discussed. Actually, BJP got reduced from 62 seats to 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Due to which BJP fell short of majority on its own. Apart from this, RSS also kept a distance during the election campaign this time.