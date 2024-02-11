trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720145
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yogi Cabinet in Ayodhya: U.P. Cabinet Along With CM Yogi to Visit Ram Mandir

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Follow Us
Yogi Cabinet in Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Today CM Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya. Where the CM will visit Ramlala along with the ministers and MLAs of the UP government. Let us tell you that CM Yogi had invited all the members to go to Ayodhya. See the complete plan of Yogi Cabinet.

All Videos

Bihar Floor Test: Mahagathbandhan MLAs camp at Tejashwi Yadav's house
Play Icon05:06
Bihar Floor Test: Mahagathbandhan MLAs camp at Tejashwi Yadav's house
Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years
Play Icon01:02
Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which gem can change your destiny?
Play Icon07:30
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which gem can change your destiny?
Haldwani Violence Update: Uttarakhand govt seeks more force from Centre
Play Icon02:09
Haldwani Violence Update: Uttarakhand govt seeks more force from Centre
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:57
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Bihar Floor Test: Mahagathbandhan MLAs camp at Tejashwi Yadav's house
play icon5:6
Bihar Floor Test: Mahagathbandhan MLAs camp at Tejashwi Yadav's house
Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years
play icon1:2
Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which gem can change your destiny?
play icon7:30
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which gem can change your destiny?
Haldwani Violence Update: Uttarakhand govt seeks more force from Centre
play icon2:9
Haldwani Violence Update: Uttarakhand govt seeks more force from Centre
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:57
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign