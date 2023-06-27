NewsVideos
videoDetails

Young man offered goat in Ayodhya temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The young man offered a goat in the Shaktipeeth Devkali temple of Ayodhya. Devotees faced difficulty in worshiping, the police took the goat out of the temple.

All Videos

America gave a big warning to Pakistan
play icon0:46
America gave a big warning to Pakistan
Indian Army got big success in Jammu Kashmir
play icon13:47
Indian Army got big success in Jammu Kashmir
Rain lashes in parts of National Capital
play icon1:48
Rain lashes in parts of National Capital
BJP invited them after they were thrown out of BRS: Rachna Reddy on BRS leaders meeting Rahul Gandhi
play icon2:23
BJP invited them after they were thrown out of BRS: Rachna Reddy on BRS leaders meeting Rahul Gandhi
WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares tea for locals at roadside stall in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar
play icon1:18
WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares tea for locals at roadside stall in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar

Trending Videos

America gave a big warning to Pakistan
play icon0:46
America gave a big warning to Pakistan
Indian Army got big success in Jammu Kashmir
play icon13:47
Indian Army got big success in Jammu Kashmir
Rain lashes in parts of National Capital
play icon1:48
Rain lashes in parts of National Capital
BJP invited them after they were thrown out of BRS: Rachna Reddy on BRS leaders meeting Rahul Gandhi
play icon2:23
BJP invited them after they were thrown out of BRS: Rachna Reddy on BRS leaders meeting Rahul Gandhi
WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares tea for locals at roadside stall in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar
play icon1:18
WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares tea for locals at roadside stall in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar
ayodhya mandir,Ayodhya,devkali mandir ayodhya,badi devkali mandir ayodhya,badi devkali mandir,devkali mandir,devkali ayodhya,ayodhya davkali mandir,ayodhya ram mandir construction,devipatan mandir ayodhya live,ayodhya devkali mata darsan,goat in temple,ayodhya mandir bakra,Bakra Eid,bakra in ayodhya,goat in ayodhya temple,Viral news,Hindi News,Top news,hindi news today,Zee News live,