“Your chair is interesting…” Jaya Bachchan, RS Chairman’s hilarious conversation in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
While speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan shared some hilarious chit-chat with the Rajya Sabha speaker Jagdeep Dhankar. She said if Women’s Reservation bill is not implemented then Opposition parties will call him a ‘Plastic surgeon’. Later she praised the Speaker’s chair's lavish quality and said. “Now, I know why you keep coming back and sitting here so long”.
