Youth commits suicide by jumping from 35th floor in Noida, police recovers dead body

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
BREAKING NEWS: A young man committed suicide by jumping from the 35th floor of Noida's tallest building Supernova. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took the dead body into custody.

