Youths brainwashed to convert their religion via Snapchat after gaming app !

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Security agencies have become alert after news of conversions came to the fore from many parts of the country. The conversion gang has been exposed in the guise of gaming in Ghaziabad, UP.

