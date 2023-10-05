trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671120
Yudh Abhyas 2023: Indian, US Army carry out thunderous para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Troops of Indian and the US armies carried out para jumps from a transport aircraft in Alaska, US on October 04. The exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces. It was conducted as a part of the ongoing India-US exercise Yudh Abhyas. The joint exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, US.
