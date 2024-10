videoDetails

Zee Helpline: Who snatched the 'rights' of 12000 children?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

Zee Helpline: Many government schemes, government aid are often made for those who need them. But do people get the benefits of these schemes? Do they really get what they should get on time? Or do these rules also remain only on books amidst bureaucracy? This question arose regarding the next complaint from Mirzapur, UP, in which there are not one or two but 12000 children who are waiting for their government help.