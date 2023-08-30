trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655701
Zee News' campaign to bring justice to Nitin Desai, don't fall into the trap of #deathloan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Edelweiss Group believes that it or its executives have done nothing wrong. Like other creditors, they too have every right to use every legal means to recover their debts and the use of legal remedies cannot be considered as harassment, wrong or incitement to suicide.
