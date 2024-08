videoDetails

Zee News Conclave: Watch Exclusive Interview of Manish Sisodia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Manish Sisodia on Kejriwal: In Zee News' special program Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia told when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail in the liquor policy scam case.