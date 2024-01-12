trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709095
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Zee News' Operation D has made a huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam. Yesterday we showed you Operation D on fake drug mafia. As soon as black business of fake medicines was exposed in Zee News' Operation D, Himachal Pradesh's Health Department and police arrived to raid factory of fake medicines

