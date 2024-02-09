trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719700
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Zee News Reporter reached inside burnt police station

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Follow Us
A case of violence came to light in Haldwani, Uttarakhand on Thursday. The situation became so bad that orders were given to shoot the rioters. Pictures emerged of rioters vandalizing and arsoning the police station. Watch the special report from ground zero

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention
Play Icon00:42
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention
RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision
Play Icon00:37
RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Play Icon01:20
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Play Icon00:50
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award
Play Icon03:44
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention
play icon0:42
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Jumps From Moving Train, Netizens Express Concern Over Lack Of Intervention
RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision
play icon0:37
RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary on Rumors of Joining NDA: Praises PM Modi's Decision
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
play icon1:20
CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, Emphasizes Farmer Leader's Legacy
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
play icon0:50
Assault in Kurnool Court: Man Attacked in Connection to Check Bounce Case
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award
play icon3:44
Big announcement from Government of India regarding Bharat Ratna Award