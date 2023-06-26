NewsVideos
Zelensky spoke to Joe Biden on the phone amid turmoil in Russia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Russia Ukraine War: Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Russia, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called up Joe Biden and discussed with him. America assured that it would provide all possible help.

