NewsVideos
videoDetails

Zoya Agarwal Exclusive: Exclusive interview of India's 'flying angel' Zoya Agarwal. Indian Women Pilot

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Zoya Agarwal Exclusive: Today we will introduce you to a woman pilot who has been flying planes for almost 20 years. Her name is Zoya Aggarwal. Three years ago, he led the team that flew a non-stop flight of 16 thousand kilometers from San Francisco to Bangalore. The special thing is that all the crew members of that team were women.

All Videos

DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
Play Icon09:33
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti
Play Icon23:13
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
Play Icon13:56
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru
Play Icon25:51
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row
Play Icon35:28
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row

Trending Videos

DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
play icon9:33
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti
play icon23:13
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
play icon13:56
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru
play icon25:51
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row
play icon35:28
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row