Commonwealth Games to start from today, high hopes with Indians

Commonwealth Games 2022 is starting from today in Birmingham, England. Today the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will be held in which PV Sindhu will be the flag bearer for the Indian team.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

