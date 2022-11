FIFA World Cup: 6 Kg solid gold world cup trophy revealed in Qatar | Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

The one and only, solid gold original FIFA World Cup trophy has been on a global tour. It has visited 51 countries. The Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola started in Dubai in May this year, and its last stop was at Ithra, Saudi Arabia, before arriving in Doha.