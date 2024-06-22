videoDetails

Salute to the bravery of the railway pilot and loco pilot

| Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Bihar Samastipur Train: The pictures are from Samastipur in Bihar and look at the person crawling under the train. No film is being shot here. Now look at another person. He is walking holding the railing of the bridge. The road is several feet deep below. The train is standing on the bridge. He is also not doing any stunt. Nor is there any training for army recruitment. Actually, the pilot and loco pilot of that train are there and they have set out to solve the problem by risking their lives to fix the pressure leakage in the train. It happened that due to pressure leakage in Samastipur, Bihar, the Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur passenger train stopped on the bridge between Balmikinagar and Paniyava station. The loco pilot saw that air pressure was leaking from a valve of the train due to which the train stopped in the middle. Then the pilot and loco pilot set out to fulfill their responsibility by risking their lives.