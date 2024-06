videoDetails

Badhir News: Big action in NEET paper leak case

| Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Badhir News: Bihar EOU is conducting a speedy investigation in the NEET paper leak case. EOU has ordered Nalanda police to arrest Sanjeev Mukhiya, the main accused in the paper leak. The police also raided Sanjeev Mukhiya's house. Now EOU is preparing to confiscate Sanjeev Mukhiya's house. Meanwhile, the police have arrested another accused Sintu from Deoghar in this case.