Head coach of Indian women’s hockey team congratulates junior wing for winning Asia Cup 2023, says it’s a proud moment

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team Janneke Schopman commented on the Indian women’s junior hockey team winning the Asia Cup 2023 championship by defeating the four-time championship South Korea and said that it is a moment of proud and that all the players played really well.

