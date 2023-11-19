trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689881
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023: Captains of both teams gets photo shoot done

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
World Cup Final News: World Cup final match will be played between India and Australia.This match is going to be played in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the captains of India and Australia have done a photoshoot with the World Cup trophy. Along with this, both the captains are seen in this video with the trophy amid spectacular artwork.
Follow Us

All Videos

Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
Play Icon1:11
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway
Play Icon1:36
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
Play Icon1:43
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
Know about drone show for World Cup Match
Play Icon3:22
Know about drone show for World Cup Match
Know what special preparations have been made for IND Vs AUS WC
Play Icon8:3
Know what special preparations have been made for IND Vs AUS WC

Trending Videos

Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
play icon1:11
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway
play icon1:36
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
play icon1:43
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
Know about drone show for World Cup Match
play icon3:22
Know about drone show for World Cup Match
Know what special preparations have been made for IND Vs AUS WC
play icon8:3
Know what special preparations have been made for IND Vs AUS WC
World Cup,ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 semi final,ICC World Cup 2023 schedule,ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule,India vs Australia,Narendra Modi Stadium,world cup final 2023,Zee News Hindi,Ind Vs Aus,Shami,Virat Kohli,world cup 2023 final update,Rohit Sharma,19 nov,ind vs aus final match,World Cup final,rohit pat cummins video viral,Viral video,Zee News,Pat Cummins,pat cummins vs rohit sharma,World Cup trophy,WC captains photoshoot,