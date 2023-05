videoDetails

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Down After Gill’s Century Ends RCB’s Hopes

| Updated: May 22, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

RCB could not turn its fate around this time, as its IPL 2023 adventure came to an end. RCB batsman Virat Kohli did everything in his power to lift his team into the IPL 2023 playoffs. RCB's hopes of making it to the playoffs were dashed for the fourth year in the IPL.