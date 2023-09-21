trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665439
Kashi Cricket Stadium: Lord Shiva Themed 320 Crore International Stadium To Be Built In Varanasi

Sep 21, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency is going to get the gift of an international cricket stadium very soon. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi on 23 September. This international stadium will be built on a theme related to Lord Shiva.
