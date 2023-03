videoDetails

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon shine at opening ceremony of WPL

| Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

B-town stars Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and singer AP Dhillon lit the stage on fire of WPL. The performance was witnessed by a grand opening ceremony of the inaugural season of the WPL. The ceremony was held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.