Sabse Bada Mauka: Pakistan has lost to India 5 times in T20 World Cup

It is the day of the big match in Dubai, and Imran Khan's claim has also surfaced on it. Imran Khan said that this time Pakistan will win in the World Cup T20 match. The eyes of the whole world will be on the great match between India and Pakistan to be played on Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup. India has never lost against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.