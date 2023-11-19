trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689879
Several famous personalities leaves from Mumbai to leave World Cup Match

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
IND Vs AUS Final: Final World Cup match is going to be held between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Meanwhile, people are leaving for Ahmedabad in large numbers to watch the match. Along with this, many big personalities have also left for Ahmedabad from Mumbai. As per latest reports, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and actress Urvashi Rautela are going to watch world cup in Ahmedabad.
