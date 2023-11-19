trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689813
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
World Cup 2023: A large number of spectators from Mumbai have left for Ahmedabad to watch the India-Australia final match. Railways has run special Vande Bharat Express for this. Besides, Railways has also run many more trains for the spectators who want to go to Ahmedabad to watch the great match between India and Australia.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Play Icon10:45
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
Play Icon14:13
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
Play Icon8:40
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!
Play Icon29:3
Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!
Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?
Play Icon13:27
Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
play icon10:45
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
play icon14:13
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
play icon8:40
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!
play icon29:3
Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!
Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?
play icon13:27
Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?
World Cup 2023,Ind Vs Aus,ind vs aus world cup final,India vs Australia,ind vs aus world cup 2023,ind vs aus world cup final 2023,ind vs aus world cup final 2023 match,ind vs aus world cup final 2023 final,ind vs aus world cup final prediction,ind vs aus world cup final 2023 highlights,ind vs aus world cup 2023 highlights afghanistan,india vs aus world cup final 2023,World Cup,ind vs aus world cup final 2023 whatsapp status tamil,