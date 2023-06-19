NewsVideos
Sunil Chhetri Leads the Indian Football Team to Intercontinental Cup Victory | AIFF | FIFA | India

Jun 19, 2023
India lifted the Intercontinental Cup as it tamed a young Lebanon side by two second-half goals at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

