Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assures India a medal as she enters semi-finals

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has given Indian fans happiness as she has assured herself a medal after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the women's welterweight category. Lovlina was up by 2 points on 3 cards which meant Chen needed a big finish in this third round. However, Lovlina just stayed away wasting time. The Indian won her quarter-final bout 4-1 to qualify for the semi-final.