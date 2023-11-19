trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689829
World Cup Final Match to be played between India and Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
The final match of Cricket World Cup will be played in Ahmedabad today. The teams of India and Australia will face each other in the Narendra Modi Stadium built in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Along with this, while Australia is preparing to become the world champion for the sixth time, India will once again try to capture this cup in its country after 12 years. Besides, India also has a chance to settle its 20 year old score with Australia. In 2003, India had lost to Australia in the final.
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the remedies after offering prayers to the Sun
Play Icon4:29
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the remedies after offering prayers to the Sun
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th November 2023
Play Icon6:0
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th November 2023
Laborers still trapped in Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel
Play Icon10:33
Laborers still trapped in Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel
Captains makes huge statement ahead of India-Australia World Cup Match
Play Icon0:56
Captains makes huge statement ahead of India-Australia World Cup Match
India to play against Australia in Final World Cup Match today
Play Icon1:6
India to play against Australia in Final World Cup Match today

