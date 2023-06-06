NewsVideos
videoDetails

WTC 2023: A look at major concerns for team India ahead of WTC final against Australia

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval from June 7 onwards. While it is India's second successive final in the tournament and comes after plenty of good performances throughout the year, including against England in the UK, the title clash has brought with it a set of worries as well.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia late night Air Strike on Kyiv, fired 20 Cruise Missile
5:23
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia late night Air Strike on Kyiv, fired 20 Cruise Missile

Trending Videos

6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
5:23
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia late night Air Strike on Kyiv, fired 20 Cruise Missile
WTC 2023,