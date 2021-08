135 Indian Citizens trapped in Afghanistan were evacuated and brought to Delhi via Doha

Hundreds of Indian nationals returned home on Sunday in Indian Air Force (IAF) planes as part of the government's efforts to bring back people from Afghanistan after the situation at the Kabul airport worsened. The Indian Embassy in Qatar said on Sunday that the first batch of 135 Indians who were brought back from Kabul to Doha in the last few days is being brought back to India, who have now reached their homeland.