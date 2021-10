13th round of talks between India and China today

The 13th round of Corps Commander level discussions between India and China is likely to start at 10.30 am at the Chinese Border Meeting Point Moldo on October 10. Earlier, India and Chinese Corps Commander had held on 31 July, in which it was agreed to withdraw troops from Gogra and Hot Spring. But before the discussion this time, China has heated up the atmosphere by trying to create infiltration and psychological pressure.