14 Pakistanis arrested in Spain on charges of terrorist activities

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Pakistani Arrested In Spain: Suspected Jihadi network has been busted in Spain. Due to this, 14 Pakistani terrorists have been arrested in Spain on charges of terrorist activities. The arrest has been made on the charges of religious conversion and misleading the youth.
