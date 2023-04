videoDetails

26-year-old Ryosuke Takashima becomes Japan's youngest mayor

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Japan voters have made national history by electing a youngest-ever mayor. With 46 per cent votes, Ryosuke Takashima defeated three rivals in the Ashiya mayoral election. Following his win, 26-year-old Takashima said that his age doesn't matter.