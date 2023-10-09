trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672805
“Above 100 hostages in Gaza including children and women…” Israel’s Alma Founder Sarit Zehavi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
President and Founder of Alma Research and Education Centre Sarit Zehavi on October 08, briefed on the current situation in Israel after the Hamas terrorist attack, she said that six hundred people have been killed after the invasion of Hamas terrorists into Israel from Gaza. She also mentioned that around 100 people are being hostage in Gaza including children and women.
