Agenda India Ka: Unheard Stories from the Life of Queen Elizabeth II

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles has automatically become the King. He will now be known as King Charles III. But now the question arises whether King Charles III will be able to handle the legacy that his mother, Elizabeth II has left behind. In Agenda today, watch the unheard stories related to the Queen's life.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
