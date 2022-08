Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri killed, announces President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has announced that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

