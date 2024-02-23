trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723951
American Company Intuitive Machines' Spacecraft lands on Moon

Feb 23, 2024
After India, America has achieved a huge success. The spacecraft of America's private company Intuitive Machines has made a successful landing on lunar surface of moon. Watch this video to know what information this spacecraft will give from the moon.

