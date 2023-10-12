trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674267
Antony Blinken to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tomorrow

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Mahmoud Abbas-Antony Blinken Meeting: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tomorrow amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel. In this connection, the US Foreign Minister has left for Israel today. Know in this report what is the meaning of the meeting of the President of Palestine with the US Secretary of State?
