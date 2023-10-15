trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675668
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on October 14 visited the frontline at Gaza border. He interacted with Israeli soldiers on the front line and gave them a moral boost. A day after Israel issued an ultimatum to Gazans to relocate to south, tanks were seen rolling with troops near Gaza border. Israeli Defence Forces on October 14 said that the military is gearing for next move of ‘Operation Iron Swords’ to destroy hideouts of Hamas terrorists. The war entered Day 8 on October 14 with no sign of ceasefire yet.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza
play icon3:2
Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape
play icon5:44
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
play icon1:14
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
play icon2:1
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan
play icon1:2
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan

Trending Videos

Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza
play icon3:2
Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape
play icon5:44
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
play icon1:14
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
play icon2:1
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan
play icon1:2
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan