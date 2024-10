videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Dr. S. Jaishankar’s Bold Entry at SCO Summit in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar made a striking entry in Islamabad, Pakistan, for the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting. His arrival is gaining attention, especially as he stepped off the plane wearing sunglasses, sparking widespread discussion. Watch the video for more on this diplomatic moment and the significance of his presence at the summit.